The shooting at Prince of Subs on South Prince Street in Lancaster that left a man dead Monday is the first serious incident security guard Chris Johnson has seen in his 30 years on the job.

Johnson said the incident “shocked everybody” at the restaurant during a quiet evening when most people were watching the Philadelphia Eagles play the Green Bay Packers on TV. Johnson was inside the building opening the door to let a guest come in when shots rang out, hitting him and Luis Sanchez.

Sanchez, 29, died of his injuries at a local hospital. Johnson, who is employed by the restaurant, confirmed he was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to one of his legs and was released Wednesday. Police have not independently identified Johnson.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday that Sanchez was shot multiple times, but he could not say how many times or where because the investigation was continuing. Diamantoni ruled Sanchez’s death a homicide following an autopsy.

Johnson’s initial reaction was to protect everyone inside of the restaurant because he wasn’t sure how many people were shot and whether the shooter would return, he said. As Sanchez stared up at Johnson after being shot, Johnson said he felt bad knowing he could only call 911 for help.

“The whole situation keeps going through my head. I haven’t been able to sleep much because I keep seeing the whole thing happening,” Johnson said.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:11 a.m. when Johnson said he began to feel tired because of his injuries and laid down. A police officer kept him awake and applied a tourniquet, which Johnson believes saved his life.

While this is the first shooting he has experienced at his job, it wasn’t his first experience with gun violence. He compared Monday’s shooting to a 2016 incident when he was shot at while in his car after work.

“Gunshots, I’m used to. You hear those all of the time in the city,” Johnson said, adding that his life had never been in jeopardy before.

LNP | LancasterOnline archives report there have been several violent incidents, though no deaths, that have happened at or near Prince of Subs since 2003.

An altercation broke out near the restaurant in July 2017 that led to shots fired and a stabbing. In June 2014, a man was stabbed during a fight broken up by Prince of Subs employees. Nine years earlier, a man cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct got into a fight with Prince of Subs security in January 2007.

Johnson believes the shooter may have been a patron earlier in the night who left before coming back with a gun. He said the shooter was wearing a mask and ran down the street. Police are currently searching through video footage as they continue to investigate the shooting.

There have been two other reported shootings in Lancaster County in the past week. A Columbia shooting Wednesday left one person dead and another injured. That same day, a man was found dead in a Lancaster alley with a bullet wound.

Shootings leave three dead, two hurt in Lancaster County since Monday A violent week that began with a fatal shooting in a Lancaster city restaurant got more viol…

Right now, Johnson said he is not sure if he’ll continue to work security for Prince of Subs. He doesn’t want to let fear deter him from his job and plans to retire on his own time, but Johnson said his wife wants him to stop.

Paul Dano, who owns Prince of Subs, said he was in shock and didn’t want to talk about the shooting. He said he doesn’t know what he will do with the restaurant, which was open for takeout Wednesday, though inside dining was closed.

Johnson said he hopes the shooting does not keep Dano from continuing his business.

“I’m just disgusted with the streets and the guns, and just the lack of respect for human life. This whole thing is a mess,” Johnson said.

In 2013, Johnson created a nonprofit called CJ’s Hoops for Hope, an affordable summer recreational basketball league for inner-city youth, in response to street violence. His son, Crishon “Boobie” Johnson-Gray was stabbed to death in 2009 after a drug deal went bad.

Johnson is in stable condition, but said he’s experiencing a lot of pain — the doctors left the bullet in his leg to avoid causing further damage. He said the gunshot caused a lot of nerve damage in his leg, and he’s not sure if it will impact his ability to walk in the future.

“I’ll be OK.”