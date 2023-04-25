New Pennsylvania voters have less than a week left to register to vote in the May 16 primary, and time is running out to request a mail-in ballot as well.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 1, and the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 9.

To be eligible to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be at least 18 years old on May 16 and a U.S. citizen and Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days prior to the primary.

To register in person, visit the Lancaster County elections office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster. To register online, visit vote.pa.gov. For more information about other ways to register, call the elections office at 717-299-8293 or the Department of State at 877-868-3772.

Those who intend to vote by mail need to know a few things.

In order to vote by mail-in ballot, Pennsylvania voters must first apply each year to do so. Voters can opt in to a permanent list to automatically receive an application to vote by mail. The option to join that list can be found on mail-ballot applications.

Any registered voter can request a mail-in ballot at vote.pa.gov or in person at the county elections office. Voters casting ballots by mail, rather than voting in person, must include postage on the return envelope they receive with their ballot. Mail ballots must be received in the Lancaster County elections office by 8 p.m. on primary day, May 16. Voters may deliver their ballots to the elections office.

Mail-in ballot error

An error on the initial mail-in ballot sent to Lancaster County voters directed them to choose one candidate for state Superior Court judge instead of two, forcing Lancaster County election officials earlier this month to quickly void the faulty ballots and send out replacements.

The mistake sparked anxiety among some mail-in voters who were signed up for automated notices from the state’s voter database. They received messages that their mail-in ballot had been rejected, in some cases before the mail-in ballot even arrived at their door.

Now, county election officials say they’ve recovered from the error and affected voters have time and options to get their vote in.

About 18,500 voters were already poised to receive a mail-in ballot earlier this month when the county’s ballot printer sent out its first batch of ballots in the mail. Voters who apply for a mail-in ballot after the fact won’t receive the faulty version. Instead, they will receive a “replacement” ballot. This is the corrected version, one that every mail-in voter will receive, regardless of whether they received the initial flawed ballot.

As a result, all mail-in ballots sent to voters will show the word “REPLACEMENT” printed in red above their home address.

Apply as soon as possible

Voters who want to apply for a mail-in ballot should do so as soon as possible, election officials say.

The county elections office must receive mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on the day of the election, when polls close. State election officials have advised voters not to test their luck with the U.S. Postal Service in the final week of an election and instead drop off their ballots in person at the county election office.

If you take your mail-in ballot to the elections office in person, an election worker will check that you’ve signed and dated your voter declaration on the outer envelope. Election workers in Lancaster County do not notify voters who make a mistake on the outer envelope when the office receives the ballot through the mail.

‘Early’ voting

Pennsylvania has its own version of early voting. Registered voters can go into an elections office during business hours and vote on the spot using a mail-in ballot.

Technically, voters in this case are applying for and voting by mail-in ballot, but they are doing it in one visit to the elections office, bypassing the need for the materials to go back and forth in the mail.

The last day of this service is May 9, the final day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

