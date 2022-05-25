A couple had their Pride flag stolen from the front porch of their home in the city’s southwest.

A gay-owned downtown business had the word “groomers” written in chalk on the sidewalk outside its entrance, while over in the city’s northwest, someone wrote “groomer” on the sidewalk of a home with a Pride flag.

Groomer is taken from “grooming,” behavior an adult engages in toward a child to gain their trust so the adult can sexually abuse the child. It has been adopted by opponents of equal rights for gay people and believe homosexuals want to “indoctrinate” children.

The common denominator between the three acts that occurred over the past month?

One unidentified man is behind them — and possibly others.

LNP | LancasterOnline looked at security camera video of the man who stole the Pride flag from Charlie Ballard and Rob Gay on May 7. It’s the same man caught by a security camera scrawling “groomers” outside the gay-owned business. And the handwriting matches the “groomer” chalked outside the home with the Pride flag in the city’s northwest.

All the victims made reports with Lancaster city police.

Police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said the chalk incidents were considered non-criminal since no threats were made and no property was damaged. Those investigations are closed.

The Pride flag theft is considered theft of movable property and is being investigated, he said, noting the investigating officer has still and video images of the thief.

“The officer has solicited help from the rest of the bureau in identifying that male, who will be charged with theft, if identified. We typically have good success at identifying suspects internally based on either video or still images,” Stoltzfus said. “If no ID is made, we may put out the image or video of the male (publicly) to see if anyone in the community can identify the person.”

“Lancaster is my sanctuary,” said Ballard, a trans person. “I don’t want racists and bigots living in the city.”

Ballard, who uses the pronoun they, and Gay, their fiance, said they felt targeted.

“Why else would you steal a $10 flag?” Ballard said.

Gay said, “You can’t help how someone feels, but you shouldn’t steal other people’s property.”

When they noticed their flag missing earlier this month, they checked their security camera footage, but it had been buffering when the theft happened. However, a neighbor’s camera caught the man in the act.

The man stopped in front of the couple’s porch, then he stepped up and grabbed the flag out of its holder and continued walking along, holding the flag.

This past Saturday, Ballard, 35, a social worker, and Gay, 35, a lineman, decided to sit on their porch and have coffee and wait to see if the man might pass again. Maybe he lives in the neighborhood or walks to work, they thought.

A thin white man with dark hair, slightly taller than average and wearing the same sling-style backpack as the flag filcher came walking by.

Gay asked him why he took their Pride flag. He said the man gave an “oh, crap” look, denied stealing their flag and pointed to a replacement Pride flag that a neighbor bought for them and said, “You mean that one?”

They told him they had him on video.

“I know if I was walking up the street and somebody accused me of something, and they said they had it on video, I would watch it,” Gay said.

The woman who lives in the city’s northwest who had “groomer” scrawled outside her house did not want her name used, nor did the the gay business owner who had “groomers” written outside his business. They feared retaliation and escalation.

The woman, who has lived in the city for 17 years, was out of town when the word was written, but a neighbor took a picture and sent it to her and her spouse.

“It was really unsettling at first. We were like, was someone stalking us? We have two children so that also put us on edge,” she said.

She wasn’t inclined to make a report, but a neighbor encouraged her to, calling the chalking a low-level hate crime.

Lancaster city council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who identifies as queer, said he was made aware of at least one other recent Pride-flag theft, but hasn’t been able to identify who it was.

“These petty and hateful messages are not welcome in our community,” he said Tuesday.

What’s not clear is if the above incidents are related to chalking at the YWCA Lancaster recently.

On May 13, someone wrote “Believe Tara Reade” in chalk outside the YWCA, and on May 14, someone wrote “Abortion is murder,” spokesman Aaron Spangler said. (Reade is the woman who in March 2020 accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was a Senate staffer — a claim Biden denied.)