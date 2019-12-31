A pressure washer "erupted in flames" when an employee of Quality Stone Veneer Inc. was filling it's fuel tank on Monday night, Dec. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Ryan Gehman.

The fire, which happened around 7 p.m. in Willow Street, was ruled accidental by the fire marshal.

The eruption of flames overwhelmed the employee, Gehman said in his report, and the quickly spread throughout the building.

More than two dozen units responded to the fire, according to news reports.

No injuries were reported, Gehman said.

The total loss is approximately $500,000 worth of contents and $100,000 in damage to the building, Gehman said.

Quality Stone Veneer Inc., located at 115 Church Street, is a manufacturer and installer of stone veneer, with 13 offices along the east coast and Colorado, according to the company's website.

Refton Fire Company, located across the street, was the first to respond.