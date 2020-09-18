A note to our readers:
Due to some unforeseen difficulties with our press operation last night, delivery of today's LNP is delayed.
The edition is currently expected to be finished printing by midmorning, with delivery to follow. Our team of carriers will make every attempt to deliver today, but some subscribers may receive the Friday’s print edition with Saturday’s delivery.
We will update this story with information on delivery as it becomes available.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Our e-edition is a digital replica of the print newspaper. It can be accessed here, and it is available to all print subscribers.
If you are a print subscriber, you automatically receive a digital subscription with your print subscription. The e-edition is included in this.
If you are a print subscriber who has not previously registered for a digital subscription, please click here.
If you are registering online for the first time and are experiencing issues, please reach out to our customer service department at customerservice@lnpnews.com or at (717) 291-8811.
Thank you for reading, and thank you for subscribing.