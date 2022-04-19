Presidential historian and Pulitzer-prize winning author Jon Meacham will be the keynote speaker for the Lancaster Chamber’s annual dinner on June 23, the chamber announced Tuesday.

The 150th annual event will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $250.

Meacham, 52, is a former editor-in-chief of Newsweek and former executive editor and executive vice president at Random House. A contributing writer to The New York Times Book Review and contributing editor to Time magazine, he is the current Canon Historian of the Washington Cathedral.

Meacham won the Pullitzer Prize in 2009 for “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House.” He also wrote “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power” and “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush.”

The chamber dinner begins with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program from 6 to 9 p.m. A post-event party with live music will begin at 9 p.m., location to be determined.

Tickets for the dinner are now on sale for the general public. For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit www.lancasterchamberannualdinner.com.