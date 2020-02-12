Manheim Township homebuilders may have been improperly charged for water connection fees during a ten-year period, according to testimony presented in court this week.

President Judge David Ashworth presided over a bench trial this week in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas that pitted a group of developers against the Manheim Township General Municipal Authority.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several area developers, asserts that since 2016 the authority has been using an improper calculation for the fee to connect new properties to the authority's water system, possibly by up to 25 times what the fee should have been. The suit also argues the fees were not properly adopted between 2006 and 2016 and are therefore invalid.

"The authority violated the law," Edward Robson, a Montgomery County attorney said at a trial which ended Monday, "And it's going to keep violating the law until ordered to stop by this court."

If Robson and his clients are successful, the authority may have to pay up to $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit claiming that it has been charging improper fees.

The fee structure at issue, called a tapping fee, is still being used by the authority, and although the suit is only seeking repayment for the developers, the potentially improper fees were applied to any homeowner or developer who connected to the water system since 2006.

The plaintiffs, Your Towne Builders, Inc. and other developers, are asking Ashworth to order the authority to refund the allegedly improper fees and to recalculate the tapping fee.

Robson's trial presentation focused on two parts. The first was that fees from 2006 to 2016 should not have been collected because the authority used a motion, rather than a resolution, to adopt the fee. Ashworth ruled in a related case that a motion was insufficient.

The second part was focused on whether the calculation of the fee in 2016 was proper. Robson argued the authority should have taken into account the capacity of the entire water system rather than just the capacity of residents in Manheim Township when calculating tapping fees, and also that debt incurred for improvements to the system should have been subtracted.

Robson argued the debt should have been subtracted since it benefited all users in the authority's service area, which extends beyond Manheim Township, not just users seeking new hook-ups to the system in Manheim Township.

Robson said the improvements benefited all users of the system, not just the Manheim developers who were the only ones who hit with the cost.

Brandon Harter, an attorney with Russell, Krafft and Gruber LLP, represents the authority. He said his client calculated the fee properly and was right to not subtract the debt for the improvements.

Harter said that only a portion of the water infrastructure in Manheim Township is owned by the authority, and so the authority can only consider the capacity of the system it owns when calculating the fee.

Improvements made to the system were done to benefit new users only, rather than all existing customers, and thus the debt did not have to be subtracted under the statute, Harter said.

The authority is funded through tapping fees, and in the event the authority is ordered to repay some or all of the fees, those funds would be used, Harter said, not taxpayer money.

Three witnesses testified on Monday before the attorneys made closing arguments. Ashworth will rule on the case at a later date.