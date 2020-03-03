Recently elected Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sat down with LNP| LancasterOnline's editorial board Monday evening where he discussed the workings of the criminal justice system and changes he is looking to implement.

Here are three takeaways from Monday's discussion:

Jury duty scofflaws beware

Judge Ashworth said that citizen's shirking their public duty and ignoring jury summons has become a real problem for the court.

During the last criminal trial term, over 250 people did not show up to court when summoned for jury duty, he said.

"That's a real problem," Ashworth said. "We can't do this without them."

Ashworth said going forward those who shirk their duty will be made to answer why, and could be charged with contempt of court and face fines and possible imprisonment.

Deputy shortage reaching a 'crisis level'

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has for years faced an ebb and flow of deputies, but recently the issue has become more pronounced, and it has begun to impact court proceedings.

"It really is almost at a crisis level," Ashworth said. "If we can't open courtrooms because we don't have enough deputies then the whole court system comes to a screeching halt."

Ashworth does not have direct control over the situation, but it impacts his position, and he said he is working with the sheriff and county commissioners to address it.

Educating the public is a big part of the job

Ashworth said gone is the mindset of judges in their ivory tower, detached from the public. He said that he and other members of the bench teach, visit high schools, and participate in educational events as a way to teach the public about the role of a judge in the community.

"Unless you're involved in this business the only way you learn about the court system is TV, books and movies," he said. "We really have to de-educate people about the things the see on TV."