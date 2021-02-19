Lancaster County's own man in the White House, President James Buchanan, never had a traditional bobblehead made in his likeness.

That changed Friday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum announced Friday Buchanan is one of 18 "Neglected Presidents" who have never had a traditional bobblehead.

“We’re excited to release the first traditional bobblehead of President James Buchanan,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. “While previously neglected in the bobblehead world, James Buchanan is an important part of our country’s history and we think this bobblehead will be a great learning tool and a fun collectible for history buffs.”

Other former presidents joining Buchanan in this unique honor include John Quincy Adams, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Calvin Coolidge, Millard Fillmore, James Garfield, Warren G. Harding, Benjamin Harrison, Rutherford B. Hayes, Andrew Johnson, William McKinley, Franklin Pierce, William Howard Taft, Zachary Taylor, John Tyler, Martin Van Buren and Woodrow Wilson.

The 15th president of the United States, Buchanan was originally from Franklin County but called Lancaster home. His longtime home, Wheatland, is now a museum at 1120 Marietta Ave., Lancaster.

Previously, the Barnstormers gave out Buchanan bobbleheads in 2010.

Each bobblehead of the "Neglected Presidents" can be purchased individually on the the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. There is also a set of all 18 "Neglected Presidents" bobbleheads available for purchase.