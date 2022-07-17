'Prepared for the future': Penn Manor to finish high school construction by start of school year [Lancaster Watchdog]

Workers install an additional gymnasium in the new Penn Manor High School, and this is where the majority of construction still needs to take place before teenagers return to school in August on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
When Penn Manor School District started brainstorming ideas for the renovation of its high school in 2014, Superintendent Phil Gale was a principal there.
He was heavily involved in its design leading up to the start of construction in 2018. And come this fall, he will see construction wrap up and watch as the final touches fall into place.
But the $100 million four-year long construction and renovation project hasn’t come without its share of sacrifices by both the school and community members.
“I think of it as a sacrifice,” Gale said. “It’s been a sacrifice from our community to pay for – a majority of it is funded through local taxes. Our teachers and our students have been coming to school in a construction site for three and a half years.”
Despite challenges posed by COVID-19 and supply shortages, the project is expected to be completed on time and on budget. Penn Manor spokesperson Brian Wallace said all aspects of construction, including landscaping, should be completed by the start of school on Aug. 29.
A reader reached out to Watchdog in June about the status of the project. The reader described the front of the school as “overgrown and unattractive,” adding “there is an entire field full of debris and overgrown weeds” at the corner of High School and Cottage avenues. The email also pointed out sidewalk and paving issues.
What the reader described was the result of an effort by the school district to save taxpayers money and contractors time.
For example, Gale said the best way to avoid the cost of moving dirt off-site was piling the dirt on the north side of the school’s property.
And with the project in its third and final phase, the concerns raised by the reader are being addressed.
The final stage of construction includes constructing a new auxiliary gym, athletic and physical education spaces, renovating the school’s kitchen and cafeteria, installing parking lots and landscaping. As construction wraps up, temporary structures along Cottage Avenue are also being removed.
Throughout each phase, the contractors kept what is called a “lay-down area” for their materials, Wallace said. This area, on the corner of High School and Cottage avenues contains the equipment, materials and dirt from construction.
While it’s not a pristine sight, it’s another cost- and time-saver for the district as it allows for the contractors to have materials on-site and avoid supply chain issues that arise when obtaining materials on short notice.
By fall, that area will return to a field for student use.
Other aesthetic aspects of the construction are underway in the summer months. For example, sidewalks and the curbing on Cottage Avenue were completed earlier this month. Paving of the road is scheduled toward the end of July, weather permitting, said Wallace.
The community has “been very understanding, very accommodating to all of the needs that we had and we can't say thank you enough to them for putting up with the disruptions, the inconvenience, the noise and moving everything but they've been very understanding and we appreciate their understanding,” Gale said.
In fact, Gale said, the community supported keeping the high school at its location on 100 E. Cottage Ave. The district had considered moving the high school to near Charlestown Road by Manor Middle School or another location in the area.
New features
And students will soon reap the rewards.
The once-370,000-square-foot building now spans about 390,000 square feet but relies more on vertical and usable spaces, said Penn Manor business manager Chris Johnston. For example, the hallways were so long, the school needed eight minutes in between classes to allow students time to get from one room to another.
In the last year, hallway lengths decreased enough that students could get to their classes in under five minutes, allowing for more class time.
“We wanted to make sure that the design of the building was functional, representative of our community to celebrate the great foundation that we have, but also to make sure that we're prepared for the future,” Gale said.
There’s a juxtaposition of the school’s beginning and its step toward the future as students walk through the front doors of the building. Four television screens display the weather, news and other helpful information for students as they walk in. To the right of the screens, though, is a mural painting of the high school building from the 1950s to 1980s.
In the way of functional design Penn Manor added more than a dozen garage doors to classrooms throughout the newly renovated high school.
A hallway of science rooms, for example, opens up from the back with a garage door for a wall.
The rooms open up to create a collaborative space ready for labs and other projects. That way, shared science equipment, like the district’s 3D printer, isn’t designated to just one classroom.
Similarly, the school’s art rooms connect by way of garage doors, spilling out into a two-story art space. Students on the second floor then have the opportunity to peek into the classroom without causing disruption. The same set-up applies to the school’s woodshop classroom.
“And the nice thing is having an openness, it gives the students the opportunity who aren't in the classes to see what takes place in the classroom,” Gale said. “You can see what people are doing, it gives the opportunity for students to display their work, and it’s a great way of recruiting and showing what happens in different classrooms.”
Plus, Gale added, it brings in the natural light.
Those are just a few features the new high school has to offer. The final version of the high school will also include a new gymnasium, district offices and a media center connected to an information technology classroom.
This is the first renovation to take place at the school since 1995-97 when a new gymnasium, cafeteria, library/media center and an enclosed walkway was opened on the east side of the road leading into the complex. That project cost the taxpayers $30 million to connect the former 9th grade building and the high school.
