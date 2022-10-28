Student achievement in mathematics improved during the 2021-22 school year, according to the preliminary results of Pennsylvania's main standardized test, while English language and science results showed a decline.

Statewide standardized Pennsylvania System of School Assessment - or PSSA - results have not been released by the state Department of Education. Ephrata School District, however, shared the statewide statistics, and student results have been showing up in mailboxes across Pennsylvania. State Department of Education Communications Director Casey Smith initially confirmed Friday that the statewide numbers Ephrata presented are accurate but later said “final PSSA scores will be available in a few weeks.”

The information shared by Ephrata showed results rebounding from pandemic lows in some areas and further declining in others. The percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced on the PSSA increased for eighth graders in science and technology, for seventh and eighth graders in English language arts, and all but fifth graders in mathematics. Decreases were reported for third through sixth graders in English language arts, for fifth graders in mathematics and fourth graders in science.

Changes to the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced ranged from the largest increase of 6.7% for fourth grade in math to the largest decrease - a 2.1% drop in fourth grade science.

The PSSA results differ from a different measure that made news this week but only included one Pennsylvania school district - Philadelphia.

The National Assessment of Education Progress - known as the nation's report card - demonstrated nationwide the largest decrease in student math scores ever while reading scores dropped to 1992 levels.

That assessment bi-annually tests thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country in a sample of students from each state along with 26 of the nation's largest school districts. The test has not been administered since 2019, before the pandemic impacted schools' ability to teach and work with students.

Unlike the national assessment, the PSSA was administered last year, and the 2020-21 results have been available on the department’s website since March.

In the 2020-21 academic year – following a one-year hiatus from the annual test due to COVID-19 – scores were released three months behind schedule and had dipped below pre-pandemic results.

In response to student, parent and educator feedback, over the past several years the PSSA was altered to shorten the testing window and reduce test length by 20%. Additionally, tests are now given later in the year but preliminary results are returned to school districts earlier in the year to allow more time to update curriculum where needed.

Due to variability in testing periods, reduced student participation rates and other factors tied to the COVID-19 pandemic would make any comparisons between schools and across years inaccurate, the 2020-21 scores did not factor into Pennsylvania school evaluations. School evaluations are made available to the public and can lead poor performing schools to receive extra help from the state.