Four of the eight people arrested during late spring protests in Lancaster city over George Floyd’s death are expected to appear in district court Monday for preliminary hearings, while two defendants charged with more serious offenses will have their cases heard in county court.

Those two defendants are Julio Torres, 22, and Sabrina Espinosa, 42, both of Lancaster.

Torres is charged with riot, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Espinosa is charged with solicitation to riot and disorderly conduct.

Lancaster city police said Torres threw objects at them and threw a barricade into the street on June 1.

When Torres was arrested, a judge said Torres claimed he had COVID-19. That led President Judge David Ashworth to publicly disclose Torres’ claim, saying other protesters may have been exposed.

Torres denied that he had told the judge such information. He maintained that he instead told the judge he previously had COVID-19 and showed what appeared to be negative test results.

Ashworth stood by his disclosure. He said it was possible Torres had been trying to avoid incarceration by claiming to have COVID-19. Hobie Crystle, who represents Torres, conceded at the time that was a possibility but also said Torres was soft-spoken and could have been misheard.

Crystle, who also represents Espinosa, wrote in an email Thursday that “rules of professional conduct leave me unable to comment other than to say that I am confident justice will be served in each case.”

Trial dates for the two have not yet been scheduled.

Hearings set for last week's protest arrests The three people arrested last week after police said they disrupted traffic during a protest are expected to appear in court next month for preliminary hearings. Dylan Davis, 27, of Ephrata, and Tiara Wolfe, 29, of Elizabethtown, both charged with obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct, are scheduled for hearings Sept. 10 before District Judge Bruce Roth. Jessica Lopez, 32, of Lancaster, is charged with the same crimes, but her case couldn’t be located online. Police said the three risked their own safety, as well as that of motorists, by sitting or standing in the street and refusing to move as requested by police on Aug. 5 near the Lancaster city police station. The protesters were rallying against the rezoning and redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital site from a hospital complex to a mixed-use building. A group of approximately 35 protesters marched around the city, visiting local officials’ offices.

John Ratchford, 25, and Emily Ruth, 28, both of Lancaster; Julia Yoder, 22, of Akron; and Christian Saunders, 23, of Talmage, all have preliminary hearings on charges of obstructing traffic scheduled Monday afternoon before District Judge Bruce Roth.

Meanwhile, two other defendants have pleaded guilty to obstructing traffic — a summary offense — and were ordered to pay $100 each in costs.

They are Harry DeJesus, 21, and Said Brown, 20, both of Lancaster. They pleaded guilty Aug. 4.