A preliminary hearing for suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid rescheduled after he skipped his first one will be held Tuesday.

The hearing is for a criminal charge of writing a bad check.

Scheid turned himself in Oct. 6 after Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to show for the initial hearing on Sept. 25. He was immediately released and remains free on $7,500 unsecured bail.

Scheid will appear before Commins on the misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors allege Scheid knowingly provided a $7,500 check to a Leola-based burial vault supplier despite lacking the appropriate funds in his bank account.

The misdemeanor charge is separate from another criminal case Scheid faces in Manor Township district court, where he faces four counts each of misdemeanor abuse of corpse and felony tampering charges.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He will be arraigned for those charges on Oct. 23 in Lancaster County Court, according to court documents.