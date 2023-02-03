Members of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge flocked to the Quarryville site where they celebrated another Groundhog Day with musical performance, pomp, creek dunks and cannon fire.

The main attraction was the 115th prognostication Octoraro Orphie, who predicted an early spring after he didn’t see his shadow.

Along with the groundhog-inspired weather announcement, different factions of the group share musical performances, witty rhymes and general jovial banter. Slumbering Lodge spokesman Bill Forrey estimated up to 300 people attended this year’s event.

Each year, the lodge inducts an honorary member from the county. This year, Ross “Rusty” Long Jr. joined those ranks.

The lodge is divided into seven factions, Baldy Boot, Tally Ho, Refton Shale Belt, Dill Pickle Pinnacle, Puddle Duck Creek, Card Sharks and the Dunked Squad. Seven new members were inducted this year, where the new members are initiated by a “Baptism by Fire,” in which members fire a cannon filled with paper and debris at the inductees as they curl up, hindquarters in the air.

One member of the inaugural class is then chosen to be dunked in the Octoraro Creek as a “Baptism by Water.” This year, Jimmy Barr of Quarryville was chosen.

“It feels great,” Barr said, jokingly. “It’s not that bad! Feels like sunny California.”

Members of the lodge, established in 1908, wore their “formal” attire – nightgowns and top hats. Forrey said the nightgowns show the members know how to relax rationally, and the top hats are to show they are “top class.”

Any further requests for explanation were met with chuckles and shrugs.

Forrey said the members gather like this to “learn what this thing called living is all about -- which is have some fun. Shed these world problems.” Forrey said.

Charlie Hart, the lodge’s chairman of the board and hibernating governor, said camaraderie is what brings all the members together every year.

“It’s just the fellowship,” Hart said. “It’s just a great organization. Best one I’ve ever been a member of. And we have fun.”

The Slumbering Groundhogs claim Octoraro Orphie has never incorrectly predicted the weather in all 115 years of the tradition, and they expect this year to be no different.