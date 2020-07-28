Almost a month and a half after her disappearance, efforts to find Linda Stoltzfoos have come up short.

But some local residents are holding hope for her safe return and have organized a “prayer ride” in solidarity with Stoltzfoos’ family and the plain sect.

“We want to let the Amish community know we are here for them,” a Facebook post for the event stated.

280 people intend on being part of the in-vehicle event on Aug. 8, which is tentatively scheduled to take off at Ephrata Community Church on Clay School Road at 11 a.m.

At the request of the Stoltzfoos family, attendants are asked to bring plain yellow flags (marking Linda Stoltzfoos’ favorite color) as well as American flags for the event, according to the even post.

Plans for the event are subject to change, according to organizers Brendan Luciano and Shaun Wood, and appropriate updates will be posted to the Facebook event.

Stoltzfoos, 18, of Upper Leacock Township, was reported missing after failing to return home from church June 21.

She was last seen on Stumptown Road in Bird-in-Hand wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, East Lampeter Township police have said.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, has been charged with kidnapping in Stoltzfoos’ disappearance. He is scheduled to appear before a district judge on Aug. 5.

