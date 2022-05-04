Just ahead of warmer summer weather, PPL Electric Utilities has disclosed a 38% electricity rate hike that will make it a lot more expensive for some customers to cool their homes.

Effective June 1, PPL will raise its residential rate for electricity to 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour from 8.941 cents per kWh, a jump that will leave prices at their highest level in more than a decade, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

PPL had 227,000 customers in Lancaster County at the end of 2021, according to a spokesperson for the energy company.

For a residential customer using an average of 1,000 kWhs of electricity per month, that hike will add $34 to their bill. And because of a previous double-digit increase in December, that same customer will be paying $48 more per month for electricity this summer than last summer.

PPL’s commercial rate for businesses will surge 21% June 1, to 11.695 cents per kWh from 9.674 cents per kWh.

PPL updates its “price to compare” in June and December based on the results of competitive energy auctions.

“The increase is due to several ongoing market conditions that are impacting most sectors of the economy. These include the rising cost of energy supply sources, including natural gas, as well as overall inflation and other global economic events,” PPL spokesperson Maggie Sheely said.

PPL delivers electricity to customers but doesn’t own the power plants where that electricity is generated. Since the state deregulated the electricity market in 2010, customers have had the option of choosing a cheaper supplier than PPL. If customers do not choose a supplier, they will receive electricity at PPL’s default supply rate, known as the “price to compare.”

The PUC’s rate-tracking website, papowerswitch.com, showed Wednesday that PPL’s current rate of 8.941 cents per kWH was the lowest fixed-rate price available. However, there are 22 offers that would give customers a lower rate once PPL boosts its price in June.

The lowest offers were from Major Energy and Verde Energy USA, which each listed a fixed-rate of 9.9 cents per kWh for 12 months.

If a customer uses another supplier, PPL still makes money on the price they charge for the final delivery of power to a residence or business through its system of wires, transformers and substations.

PPL doesn’t make any money as an energy supplier since state law requires it to pass on those costs to customers without a markup.