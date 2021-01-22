Over the next decade, the PPL Foundation plans to award $1 million in scholarships to female and minority students attending trade and technical schools or pursuing careers in engineering and information technology.

The newly launched Powering a Bright Future scholarship program will give $100,000 annually as follows:

15 scholarships worth $5,000 each to students pursuing engineering or information technology degrees at a college or university.

10 scholarships worth $2,500 to students in career training at a community college or technical school.

The scholarship program is also open to non-traditional students, such as adult learners and those in need of funding in later years of their educational career. For more information, visit pplweb.com/communities/brighter-future-scholarships.