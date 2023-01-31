PPL Electric Utilities apologized to customers Tuesday as the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced an investigation into a “technical issue” that resulted in extraordinarily high bills in late December and early January.

The PUC said PPL customers should contact the commission if the utility is not responsive to problems with high bills.

With approximately 227,000 customers, PPL is Lancaster County’s primary electricity provider.

The PUC said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that investigators would determine how many of the utility’s 1.4 million customers received the questionable bills.

In the wake of the investigation announcement, PPL sent an email to customers apologizing and saying it has fallen short in billing and responsiveness to customers.

PPL said it resolved the “technical issue” that resulted in a significant number of bills that were based on estimated electricity usage. This issue involved bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9.

PPL said customers that received those bills have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage or an adjustment on their next monthly bill to ensure they only pay for the electricity used.

It also acknowledged that residential rates (known as the Price to Compare) have increased almost 54% between December 2021 and December 2022, including a little more than 18% starting Dec. 1.

The company said estimated billing and higher prices are not related but have fueled a sharp increase in customer calls, resulting in long wait times

PPL said by fixing the technical issue, it has restored customers’ access to detailed usage information online at pplelectric.com.

“If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize,” said PPL Utilities President Steph Raymond in an email to customers. “Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust.”

Shutoffs, late fees waived

PPL said it will not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for nonpayment through March 31. It will also waive all late fees in January and February. Any fees already charged will be waived and those already paid will show as credits to customer accounts, PPL said.

The utility said it is adding more agents to answer calls and reduce wait times. This includes self-service options that are available online at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL.

In addition to the investigation, the PUC continues to encourage consumers to contact PPL with concerns about the size and accuracy of their bills, and work with the utility to explore options for corrected bills, payment options and financial assistance options.

Consumers who do not believe that PPL has addressed their issues or believe that the utility has not responded appropriately to their situation should contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380. Additionally, consumers who are unable to reach PPL agents or do not receive a response from PPL should contact BCS to report those issues.

December’s rate increase was due to ongoing market conditions that are impacting most sectors of the economy, including the rising cost of energy supply sources, supply chain issues, overall inflation and other global economic events, the company said in November

The Dec. 1 hike came on the heels of a 38% increase on June 1. That increase occurred as utilities struggled with surging prices for natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, as well as inflation across the economy.

PPL reminded customers that they might find lower rates by shopping for a supplier through the PUC’s website, PaPowerSwitch.com. It cautioned customers to carefully read the terms and conditions to understand the price, contract term and any cancellation fees or other conditions.