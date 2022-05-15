The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of powerful storms this afternoon and Monday.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible today, according to the weather statement.

The storms will likely begin around 4 p.m. and last through around 10 p.m., said John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and large hail of more than an inch in diameter are also possible Monday afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes are also possible.

The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Sullivan, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.