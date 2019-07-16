Several hundred PPL customers were without power in Lancaster County on Tuesday night. But by 10:45 p.m., most of the outages had been repaired.

According to PPL outages map, a "tripped breaker or blown fuse" affected 3,059 customers in the early evening. Several other outages were also reported across Lancaster County throughout Tuesday evening.

By 10:45 p.m., power had been restored to affected customers.

To report an outage, text OUTAGE to TXTPPL.

To check the status of an outage, text STATUS to TXTPPL.

For an emergency or downed power lines, call 1-800-342-5775 and press 1 for "power problems."