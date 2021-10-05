Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a PPL spokesperson and an updated number of those affected by the outage.

Power has returned for 1,500 PPL customers in Lancaster County after losing a breaker in the area Tuesday morning, according to PPL.

The power outage was reported along the Route 222 corridor just north of Lancaster City, according to the PPL Outage Center. Nearly 1,000 customers were without power at 8:30 a.m. and approximately 1,500 were originally impacted earlier in the morning, according to PPL.

Maggie Sheely, PPL regional affairs director, said PPL crews will investigate the root cause of the outage and work to make permanent repairs.

Outages can be reported to PPL on its Outage Center website.