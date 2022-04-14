Lancaster County’s poverty rate dropped from 10.7% during the first half of the last decade to 9.1% in the second half, making it the 12th least-impoverished county in Pennsylvania for the 2016-2020 period, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Lancaster ranked 16th out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties from 2011-2015.

The nearly 48,400 residents with income below the poverty level decreased by about 7,000 while the county’s population increased by nearly 3% during the five-year period, according to the data from the American Community Survey, an annual survey of economic and social trends nationwide.

The data shows poverty in the county decreased as median income rose throughout the 2010s. But it does not fully account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, given that 2020 is included as part of a five-year average of survey results. Nationwide, poverty increased by 1% from 2019 to 2020 while median household income declined by nearly 3%, according to a separate survey the Census Bureau released last year.

The bureau considers individuals to be in poverty if their total before-tax income is below a certain threshold, meaning the rate does not account for all of a person’s assets, tax credits or noncash benefits like food stamps. The bureau’s poverty rate is the same across the country, despite costs of living varying widely from place to place, and does not include people living in nursing homes, college dorms, military barracks or prisons, among other institutional settings.

The bureau’s national poverty level for a family of four people with two children was $26,246 in 2020 and $24,339 in 2016.

Income is an imperfect measure of economic well-being and doesn’t account for rises in cost of living, said Vanessa Philbert, chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership, the county’s largest anti-poverty organization.

“If we think about that from a place of, I'm earning less money, and I'm still paying more for the basic things, just like a shelter, roof over my head, those implications are very real,” Philbert said. “Beyond the poverty rate, people are still struggling to meet their day-to-day basic needs.”

Poverty rates also varied significantly across demographic and geographic groups in Lancaster County.

Children were disproportionately likely to be in poverty, comprising nearly 32% of all impoverished residents despite being less than a quarter of the population. More than 12% of county residents under 18 were in poverty, the highest of any age group.

“The individuals who are most impacted are children,” Philbert said. “The most pervasive form of poverty is generational poverty.”

Poverty was also more likely to affect women, with a rate of 10% for those identifying as female versus 8.2% for those identifying as male. Hispanic and Black residents in Lancaster County were also more often impoverished than non-Hispanic white residents with poverty rates of 24.7% and 22.1%, respectively, versus 6.4% for non-Hispanic whites.

The rates of those experiencing poverty varied widely across the county, reaching near 25% in some municipalities and lower than 5% in others. Lancaster city, for instance, had a poverty rate of 20.6%, while neighboring Manheim Township recorded a rate of 5.5%.

Lower educational attainment also correlated with higher poverty rates, with just under 16% of county residents 25 and older who didn’t graduate high school in poverty, versus 8.3% for high school graduates, according to the estimates.