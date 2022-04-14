A statewide ban against the exhibition of poultry birds and eggs at local and county fairs is set to take effect Saturday in response to the ongoing spread of a deadly strain of bird flu, which has been confirmed in at least one wild bird in Pennsylvania.

To date, the strain of avian influenza has not been confirmed this year in Lancaster County.

The ban will last a minimum of 60 days, according to a Thursday announcement from state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

The ban wholly prohibits the presence of poultry and related products, including eggs, at 108 fairs across Pennsylvania that receive funding through the state’s Agricultural Fair Act.

Fairs held annually in multiple Lancaster County communities typically begin in late summer, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Often, fairs include youth livestock and farm goods competitions, giving participants a chance to show off animals and related products.

"Pennsylvania's agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth," Redding said in a statement. "But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat."

A strain of contagious, highly pathogenic avian influenza began spreading in North America in December. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the illness has been confirmed in wild birds or domesticated poultry in 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That includes Pennsylvania, where, last month, a dead bald eagle tested positive for the virus in neighboring Chester County, according to the state Game Commission.

By Thursday, the illness had not been found within Pennsylvania’s commercial or backyard poultry flocks, according to the CDC. In fact, highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been detected in domesticated poultry in the state since 1983-84, officials said.

If a single infected bird is located within a farmer’s flock, all birds are typically euthanized to stop the spread, experts have said.

As of Thursday, 24,655,225 poultry birds in 26 states had been affected by the current outbreak, according to the CDC.

In Pennsylvania, poultry is a $7.1 billion industry, a 2021 study shows.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the CDC, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people. Still, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds, officials have said.

Locally, members of the public are asked to report sick or dead wild birds to the state Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or via email to pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

Sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.