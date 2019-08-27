Step by step, Kevin Lehman has built a thriving arts hub at Lancaster’s Industrial Arts Building.

He’s been a tenant at the building at the back of 560 S. Prince St. since December 2002. This month, he and its owner, the Lancaster city redevelopment authority, agreed on a purchase plan.

“I’m pretty excited,” the artist said.

The terms call for Lehman’s business, Kevin Lehman Studio LLC, to continue leasing the building for another decade and a half. The monthly amount will increase from $1,000 to $1,600.

After 15 years, the cumulative amount, plus the rent paid up to now, will total $488,000, and the building will be his.

Lehman said about 16 other artists use the building in one capacity or another. In addition, it’s the home of Lancaster Creative Factory, a nonprofit Lehman set up a decade ago.

The organization provides arts outreach to underserved individuals and the community at large, with collaborators that include Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, Tabor Community Services and Shreiber Pediatric.

In all, programs based at the building reach about 1,000 people a year, Lehman estimated.

The city recognizes the important role Lehman and the Industrial Arts Building have played in supporting local artists and the arts community, Housing & Economic Development administrator Marisol Torres said.

Lehman, 44, said he’s wanted to buy the building all along. Owning it will provide security for the future and the freedom “to build what we really want to build here.”

Historically, the former warehouse was part of Posey Iron Works. It was incorporated into city’s Keystone Opportunity Zone, a program to revitalize former industrial properties.

Lehman has been fixing it up and making renovations over the years. An “anagama” was recently installed — an Asian style of kiln that dates to the fifth or sixth century. Lehman soon plans to establish an artist in residence program for young artists.

Under the authority’s ownership, the building is tax-exempt. It will become taxable once Lehman acquires it.

As far as the city knows, there has never been another party interested in acquiring the building, Torres said.

The arts have been a great use for the building, Lehman said. It’s taken a lot of effort to get to this point, he said, but it’s been worth it: “It takes a community to make these things happen.”