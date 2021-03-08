Lancaster County could see some of the warmest weather so far this year this week, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 60s or even into the 70s, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Warmer airs should bring temperatures to the low 60s on Tuesday and the mid 60s on Wednesday, according to ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo. Temperatures could reach 70 degrees on Thursday, making it the warmest day of 2021 so far and which would break a record high for that date of 69 degrees, set in 1977.

Temperatures will begin to rise into the high 50s on Tuesday, reaching the low 60s on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The county will see a high of around 68 degrees on Thursday.

AccuWeather forecasts are projecting temperatures to reach the mid 60s as early as Tuesday, reaching a high of around 73 on Thursday.

Temperatures should hover around the mid to high 60s on Friday, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation that day, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s temperature should remain in the mid to high 60s, according to AccuWeather.

The weekend should see lower temperatures that drop into the low 50s or high 40s, according to both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.