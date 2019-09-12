McCaskey High School's principal said the school received a potential threat Thursday afternoon and will have increased police presence Friday.
Principal John Lischner's message was posted on the district's website.
It reads:
After dismissal on Thursday, Sept. 12, our Campus administration was notified of a potential threat against the school. We immediately notified Lancaster City Police, who do not believe there is a need to modify our upcoming school day. Campus will operate as normal on Friday, Sept. 13, but with an increased police presence to ensure safety.We take every threat very seriously and encourage all potential incidents to always be reported to the proper authorities. We will provide additional updates, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this important matter and your ongoing support.