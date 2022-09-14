Amtrak service in Lancaster County would not be affected if freight rail workers across the nation strike on Friday, according to the passenger railroad service.

Three of Amtrak’s stops along its Keystone Service route, which runs between New York City and Harrisburg, are in Lancaster County: 50 S. Wilson Ave. in Elizabethtown, 53 McGovern Ave. in Lancaster city, and 25 S. Market St. in Mount Joy.

Amtrak is not part of the labor dispute, but many of its trains operate over the nation’s freight railroad tracks.

“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight-rail labor contract negotiations,” Amtrak spokesperson Beth K. Toll said Wednesday in an emailed statement to LNP | LancasterOnline. “While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week.

“Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads,” Toll wrote.

On Wednesday Toll said all long distance trains were canceled to avoid possible passenger disruption while enroute.

Some of the adjustments announced Wednesday include routes that go through Pennsylvania.

Beginning Thursday, Toll said Amtrak is suspending its Cardinal and Palmetto lines, which make stops in Philadelphia. It’s also suspending its Auto Train, which runs between Virginia and Florida, and its Capitol Limited line, which run between District of Columbia and West Virginia, with stops in Maryland and western Pennsylvania.

Amtrak began suspending routes Tuesday that affected service from Chicago to the West Coast. On Wednesday, it suspended service for some of its Midwest to West Coast lines, but also suspended three lines – Crescent, Lake Shore Limited and Silver Service/Palmetto – that include stops in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“Amtrak will only operate trains this week that we can ensure will have enough time to reach their final destinations by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16,” Toll wrote. That’s when the strike would begin.

While some of the 12 railroad unions have reached tentative agreements based on recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board appointed by President Joe Biden this summer, all of the unions must sign off to prevent a strike. Recommendations by the board called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020.

The remaining unions representing engineers and conductors want railroads to address concerns about unpredictable work schedules and strict attendance policies in addition to agreeing to the recommended wage increases, the Associated Press reported.

Pennsylvania’s freight rail system comprises more than 5,600 miles of track operated by 63 railroads, according to the state Department of Transportation. The state’s freight rail network carried an estimated 193.6 million tons of freight in 2017, according to the 2020 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan.

Amtrak is posting service alerts related to the potential strike at Amtrak.com/alert.