An Upper Leacock Township postal worker has been charged with more than 400 criminal offenses after using her position to steal nearly $700,000 from checks that she altered, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Jennesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lancaster, used her job as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier to steal 111 checks inside envelopes with Leola-area zip codes between Nov. 24 and March 29, then deposited the altered and forged checks she stole from within for a combined $699,820, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Rodriguez was charged Monday with 112 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 111 counts of receiving stolen property, 111 counts of misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions, 50 counts of forgery, 50 counts of identity theft and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and bad checks. More than 100 of the offenses are felonies.

Police and Postal Service investigators began monitoring Rodriguez in February, placing a covert camera in the cab of her vehicle as she performed her route. The footage showed at least 61 instances of Rodriguez concealing pieces of mail in her carrier satchel and personal backpack, in some cases manipulating envelopes with her hands or opening small sections to view their contents, police said. Rodriguez also used windows and the light on her cellphone to attempt to see through the envelopes while examining them during her deliveries.

Investigators also saw Rodriguez directly taking envelopes from multiple businesses in Leola and Upper Leacock Township.

The stolen checks were subsequently altered and deposited for larger amounts, including one from a Leola man whose $18 check Rodriguez cashed for $8,500 in January using a fake name. In another instance, a Leola woman discovered in December that her bank account was overdrawn after a $40 check she had placed in her mailbox was cashed for $6,500 using a fake name, according to the affidavit.

At least 14 similar alterations of checks from the Leola area occurred between December and March, as well as three others in West Earl Township, police said. On each occasion, the letters had been placed in mailboxes where Rodriguez picked them up and then altered the amounts and names.

Many of the deposits were made using fake names on phone applications or at ATMs. In the 50 known forgeries, Rodriguez only used the same name to make multiple deposits once.

Twenty-four checks intended for Leola businesses were also stolen and altered for thousands of dollars more than their initial worth during the same period. At least six other such cases were handled by New Holland police, state police and authorities in Wayne County, Indiana.

Many of the victims were local to Lancaster County, though some were as far away as Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Nevada.

On at least one occasion in January, an $80 check sent from a New York address to a Leola business was intercepted, altered and deposited for $9,600 using another fake name. The business told police their mail was brought directly inside by their mail carrier and that it would be “extremely difficult” for someone to have stolen the check from inside the store, according to the affidavit.

A postmaster at the Leola Post Office told police in January they had also received several reports of stolen checks and concluded that Rodriguez, who worked the routes where the thefts occurred during the time the checks were stolen, was the only suspect. Rodriguez was a newer carrier at Leola, having been transferred from an East Petersburg post office in October.

Police received only one report of a stolen and altered check in the Leola area in the two-year period between November 2019 and November 2021. Fifty such instances were reported between November 2021 and March, after Rodriguez began her route in Leola.

In investigating Rodriguez, East Petersburg Borough police also discovered at least six checks had been stolen from a mailbox there in March 2021. Two of the checks had been altered to include fake names and deposited for thousands of dollars more than their initial worth, similar to the incidents in Leola.

Judge Robert Herman set Rodriguez’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday. She was released from Lancaster County Prison later in the day after posting that amount, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for Rodriguez in court documents.

Rodriguez will face Herman in a preliminary hearing scheduled April 11.