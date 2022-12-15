Mail delivery at Steve Hofmann’s South Pearl Street home in Lancaster city has been inconsistent for several months, but he says the last few weeks have been unprecedented.

Last week, after waiting five days for someone to pick up an outgoing bill from his mailbox, he took the bill to the post office himself to avoid a late fee.

In the last year, he said, there has usually been one day per week – other than Sunday – where mail isn’t delivered to his Prospect Heights neighborhood home, which is on the block between Lafayette and High streets. But in the last 11 days, Hofmann said a mail carrier only stopped at his house two times. And while email alerts from USPS note there is mail to be delivered, he said the mail doesn’t arrive for days.

“It’s not the kind of service I would like to have or what I expect,” said Hofmann, 72, whose address is in the 17603 ZIP code. “If you’re mailing a bill or birthday card, you don’t want it to sit outside for five days before anybody picks it up.”

Hofmann is one of several residents of ZIP codes in the Lancaster city area who have reported problems to LNP | LancasterOnline. While the postal service declined to address any specific situations or specific ZIP codes, a spokesperson did say it was struggling to maintain the staffing needed to handle the load during the busiest time of the year.

Adding to the frustration, customers say their complaints to the post office and elected officials have not resulted in any improvement to their mail deliveries.

“Nobody investigates it,” said Gail Jenks, another 17603 resident who lives in the 1200 block of St. Joseph Street.

Jenks, whose home is also in Prospect Heights, but in Lancaster Township, says over the summer, she started noticing days of missed deliveries. In the past two months, she said there have been full weeks without deliveries. Mail has arrived days, and sometimes weeks late. In the summer, an insurance check for a damaged car arrived 13 days late, she said.

On Tuesday, she got her first mail delivery in a week. She had been awaiting 21 pieces of mail – including documents from Social Security and Medicare. When she questioned the mail carrier about the service, he said that the post office on Harrisburg Pike has been receiving more mail than it can deliver.

“I understand they’re bogged down, but there's no excuse for not having anything come in a week,” Jenks, 65, said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service would not specifically address the complaints brought by Jenks and Hofmann, or the Harrisburg Pike post office, but apologized for any inconvenience incurred by customers.

“We are experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability in some locations causing infrequent impacts to mail deliveries. During these instances we continue to deliver packages daily, but customers may see an occasional delay in letter mail,” USPS spokesperson Mark Lawrence said.

In the meantime, the Postal Service continues to authorize overtime and has expanded deliveries to the early morning and late evening, Lawrence said.

Not enough workers at peak time

USPS says that this is its busiest week of the year. Saturday is the deadline to guarantee that first class mail will be delivered by Christmas and millions of people are rushing to send off holiday packages and gifts. Monday (Dec. 19) is the deadline for packages shipped using priority mail. At the same time, the number of online shopping orders being filled is higher than ever.

The number of packages processed annually by USPS increased by more than 1 billion during the pandemic.

The postal service says it’s made efforts to expand its workforce to meet demand, but it still needs more employees. As part of a nationwide push to add 20,000 seasonal employees, it has been holding job fairs in central Pennsylvania on a daily basis this month.

In the last week there were full- or part-time jobs posted for postal workers in Lancaster, Mount Joy, Bausman, Salunga-Landisville, Lititz and Marietta. There were 85 postings for postal service jobs in Lancaster County in 2022, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

This year, leading up to the holidays, USPS converted 41,000 employees to full-time nationwide. The Pennsylvania-1 postal district, which includes two-thirds of the state including Lancaster County, added 1,313 full-time city carrier assistants and 906 part-time rural carrier associates in the 12 months ending in September, according to congressional testimony given by a postal service official in September.

That official, Gary Vaccarella, who is general manager of the district that covers the other third of the state and Delaware, acknowledged there are still “pockets of challenges related to employee availability.” He mentioned a federal law which requires that positions be left open when an employee goes on leave, which places the burden on other employees.

Jenks said she’s filed online complaints and contacted elected officials. She said on Wednesday, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office offered to mail her a form to document her issues with the Postal Service.

A Smucker spokesperson, Eric Reath, said that the office collects information from constituents and shares it with the appropriate federal agency.

“While we cannot guarantee an outcome that a constituent is seeking, we will always work to ensure their concerns are addressed by the agency,” Reath said.

A spokesperson for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said that he has urged Postmaster Louis DeJoy and the USPS inspector general to resolve delays and staffing issues, based on complaints they’ve received from constituents over a period of years.

Under DeJoy the Postal Service has undertaken controversial cost-cutting measures, including reducing the use of air transport for long distance mail, and changing the definition of on-time for first class packages and letters. The measures have had a combined effect of slowing mail delivery nationwide, according to the Save the Post Office Coalition, an organization of progressive political and consumer groups.

After five days of waiting for his bill to be picked up by a mail carrier, Hofmann took it to a nearby post office himself. When he explained the issue, he was told to call the Lancaster Carrier Annex at 1301 Marshall Ave. in Manheim Township. The number led to an automated system, which Hofmann found difficult to use.

Hofmann said he doesn’t need mail service every day. He’d be satisfied if the postal service had fewer delivery days, if they were more consistent.

“I never know, from week to week, which days I’m going to have service,” he said.