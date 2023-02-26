Finding out how mail was going to be delivered to their new home was not an item at the top of Kathi and Steve Fulcinelli’s priority list.

The Fulcinellis relocated to East Donegal Township from Long Island, New York, in June 2022, moving into a new home in the Bridle Path development.

While they enjoy their Coffee Goss Road home, the one thing that disappoints them most is not having their mail delivered to the mailbox at the end of their driveway. Unlike older homes in their development that get curbside mail delivery, the Fulcinellis say theirs is one of nine new homes on the 200 block of Coffee Goss Road that does not have mail delivered to their mailbox.

“When we purchased the home, the builder told us the local post office had agreed to deliver mail to our home, but we waited and waited, and the mail wasn’t getting here. Our mailbox was always empty,” Kathi Fulcinelli, 66, said.

Shortly after moving in, a representative of their homes’ builder, Ryan Homes, told the Fulcinellis the post office had reneged on its promise. An employee at the Marietta post office referred questions to the U.S. Postal Service. No one from the Postal Service responded to emails and phone calls from Watchdog seeking comment.

“The worst part of it was watching the mail carrier drive pass our house in their truck to deliver to other homes down the street,” Kathi Fulcinelli said.

For the first four months after their move, the Fulcinellis were left with no choice but to make the 2-mile drive to the post office at 16 New Haven St. in Marietta every day to pick up and drop off their mail.

“We just got tired of it,” Steve Fulcinelli, 70, said.

Temporary fix

In the meantime, Gary Grossman, who is the land developer for the new homes on Coffee Goss Road, installed a row of plastic mailboxes for the Fulcinellis and their neighbors who don’t receive curbside mail delivery.

It turns out the Postal Service stopped offering curbside delivery for new housing developments in 2018. In a move to save money and time, it opted to deliver mail to cluster boxes in a centralized neighborhood location.

When new homes are built within a block of existing homes that get curbside delivery, the Postal Service determines if curbside delivery will be offered at the new homes. The new homes at Coffee Goss Road are approximately a block away from existing homes.

“We started work on that development over five years ago, and we put the mailboxes in front of every house. Now they come up with this, so when the post office told us to install a grouping of boxes that’s exactly what we did,” Grossman said.

And as far as Grossman is concerned, his job in that regard is done. However, the mailboxes that he installed are not approved by the Postal Service, something he said he wasn’t aware of.

“It is not my responsibility to put up cluster boxes. The residents are entitled to have mail delivered to their home, not a cluster box a block away. This is all about incompetent management, and the Postal Service doesn’t get that,” Grossman said.

Postal Service-approved standard cluster box units are made of heavy-duty aluminum and come in a range of sizes and configurations. Each unit includes a lock and key.

“Cluster-box units are required for new home developments, and it is the responsibility of the developer to install CBUs in accordance with requirements detailed in the Postal Operations Manual so customers can receive mail,” Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Lawrence wrote in an email. “Developers should consult local postal management prior to installation of CBUs to ensure they can be safely accessed by carriers.”

Lawrence said the mailboxes installed by Grossman are a temporary solution until the property developer installs a cluster box unit that meets Postal Service standards.

Caught in the middle

Meanwhile, the Fulcinellis are concerned that they are caught in the middle.

“The mailboxes the developer installed offer no security. They are plastic boxes nailed to two-by-four boards. They don’t have locks so anybody can walk up to these boxes and steal mail,” Kathi Fulcinelli said.

Her husband recently had to replace a credit card.

“How do I not worry about someone taking my new card from the box?” Steve Fulcinelli asked.

And they wonder what would happen during snowstorms when residents might not be able to access their mailboxes for days.

“But the law is the law. If the post office says there’s nothing we can do about getting mail delivered at home … fine,” Steve Fulcinelli said. “The developer needs to put up proper mail custom boxes, not plastic ones that stay open. We just want these boxes done right so we can get our mail safely.”

Unfortunately for the Fulcinellis, Grossman appears in no rush to install new cluster boxes.

“I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s not my job to put up cluster boxes. The residents should just file a class action suit against the Postal Service through the federal court system,” he said.

The Postal Service didn’t answer questions sent via email about how much time is given to the developer to correct the problem or how it will enforce its policy. Lawrence, however, did say the Postal Service may cease delivery to an address if the proper Postal Service-approved cluster boxes are not provided.

