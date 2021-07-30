EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously stated where the Bucks County tornado had been confirmed by NWS.

A possible tornado in Lebanon County on Thursday evening is being investigated by the National Weather Service, according to NWS State College.

"We are in close communication with Lebanon County Emergency Management and will be making a determination today or tomorrow," said a spokesman with the NWS.

A fire chief near Fredericksburg caught video of the possible tornado.

Additional possible tornadoes are being investigated in Cambria County near Nanty Glo and Lebanon County near Fredericksburg. We are working closely with emergency managers, who are compiling damage reports, photos, and drone footage, and will announce survey results ASAP. #PAwx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 30, 2021

Watch the video below.

Several southcentral Pennsylvania counties were under a tornado watch Thursday evening, including Lancaster County.

A tornado touched down in Bucks County after a line of storms swept the area Thursday evening. The National Weather Service confirmed that it was a tornado, as there was debris spotted in the air near the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Township.

The NWS is still investigating the damage, according to media reports.