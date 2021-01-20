Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from Northern Lancaster County Regional police
Lanes may be closed after a head-on collision at 752 Woodcrest Avenue near West Millport Road on Wednesday shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a supervisor at Lancaster County 911.
All but one lane is likely to be closed following the crash, which led to three people being injured, the supervisor said.
A sedan crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
The injuries sustained were not life-threatening and were treated on-scene at at a nearby hospital.
Traffic delays are possible in the area of the crash.