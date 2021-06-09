East Lampeter Township police and the Lancaster County coroner's office are investigating possible human remains found behind Target and the Amish Farm & House in a parking lot off Route 30 and Witmer Road.

East Lampeter Township police found the possible remains Wednesday morning, said detective Chris Jones.

The coroner's office is on scene to figure out if the remains are human.

Jones did not have an estimate on how long the investigation will take.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.