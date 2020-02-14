Rutter’s says its four Lancaster County locations are among those where some customer payment card data may have been compromised.

The York-based convenience store operator says it determined in mid-January that someone may have used malware to access payment card date from point-of-sale devices at some fuel pumps or inside stores at 44 of it locations.

The suspected breaches occurred from roughly early October 2018 through May 2019, Rutter’s said.

On swiped transactions, Rutter’s said the malware may have been able to pick up the cardholder’s name in addition to card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Rutter’s said transactions with a chip reader would have hidden the cardholder’s name and verification code. Purchases at Rutter’s car washes, ATMs, and lottery machines were not impacted.

Rutter’s noted the breach was not the result of a handheld “skimmer” placed at fuel pumps.

In Lancaster County, Rutter’s has stores in Leola, Marietta, Mountville and Strasburg.

A notice about the “payment cared incident” on the Rutter's website has additional information about the breach as well, a searchable list of locations involved as well as specific timelines and ways to safeguard information.

Anyone with questions can call the Rutter’s incident response line at 888-271-9728 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“We regret this incident occurred and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Our family has been in business for over 273 years in central Pennsylvania, and we sincerely appreciate all of our loyal customers through the decades,” the company said.