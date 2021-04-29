A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Lancaster County due to the potential for severe weather and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Severe thunderstorms and high winds are expected to begin Thursday, NWS said.

"Isolated severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts are possible this (Thursday) afternoon," NWS said in the hazardous weather statement.

The county is under a high wind watch beginning Friday at noon and continuing through 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the hazardous weather outlook, northwest winds of to 20 to 30 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible in some areas.

Showers are likely throughout the day Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to NWS. A 70% chance of rain is predicted, and the high temperature will be near 77.

Temperatures will drop down to the 50s tonight, with more showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe, and wind gusts as high as 28 mph are possible, NWS said.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 64. Wind gusts as high as 49 mph are possible.

Mostly clear skies are expected into Friday night, along with wind gusts as high as 47 mph. The temperature will dip to 41.

After this morning's showers, more showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe and produce damaging and gusty winds. Visit https://t.co/NMJ21UGhvK for updates for your specific location. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ZSvsyJYFr9 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 29, 2021