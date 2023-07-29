New Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Daniel Hartman doesn’t deny that challenges from staffing shortages to an increased need for student supports have become pronounced for schools nationwide in the wake of the pandemic.

Yet he’s optimistic that with great challenges comes positive change.

Hartman sat down with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter to discuss why he’s excited to become the district’s lead administrator. Hartman’s responses have been edited for length and clarity.

About Daniel Hartman Age: 42 Family: Lives with wife Christy, 10-year-old son William and 8-year-old daughter Camden. Resides in: Dallastown, York County Hometown: Chambersburg, Franklin County Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Elizabethtown College, master’s degree from Temple University, doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University Experience: Assistant superintendent, intermediate school principal, assistant principal in the South West School District, York County; middle school social studies teacher in the Dallastown Area School District, York County

Why Conestoga Valley?

I found Conestoga Valley is really steeped in tradition but not afraid to look to the future. It's a very future-focused district. They value education around here; that's apparent by a lot of the community involvement and family involvement. Also, just the diversity of this area really attracted me to CV.

What would you hope to do to address the challenge of staffing shortages?

In the short term there are things we can do to cast a wider net when it comes to recruiting teachers. I think for a long time districts could just kind of sit back and let candidates come to us but we have to really go out there and find candidates now. …

As a school leader, specifically, my role is to be involved more in advocacy, trying to advocate with our state and federal legislators and leaders to look at programs that break down those barriers for people wanting to get into education in the first place; whether they'd be looking at growing your own programs or loan forgiveness for education majors …

What are your thoughts on the culture in Conestoga Valley and how that might impact teachers?

There are increased stressors on educators today. I think there's some misconceptions in the community about teaching and what's involved in teaching. COVID has compounded some of the concerns, with teaching being a viable career option. But I also think districts can control some of that and schools can promote a positive culture and create positive workplaces where people want to come to work. But we definitely have to pay more attention to that than maybe what we previously had to create those environments that are supportive of our teachers…

District social workers have mentioned seeing an increased need (homelessness, mental health needs, for example) for students. What do you feel must be done to address those needs moving forward?

We can do a lot inside our bubble of school but we need support from others in the community as well to address that. We need to work more closely with parents. We need to break down whatever those perceived barriers are that might hinder parents from wanting to come in and work with us to put supports in place for their children but I think the more we can do to break down those barriers and work not just with our professionals who focus on that in the district but work with other others in the community…

What are your thoughts coming into the superintendent position right now when there’s so much turnover?

The challenges in education are well publicized right now, but I think it's also an exciting time. Usually, challenges in times like these can really lead to positive change as well. So, I'm excited about coming into the superintendencey at this time.

How long do you plan to stay in Conestoga Valley?

I'm not a job hopper. Historically, I was in my previous district for 15 years. Really, I hope to be here another 15 years in Conestoga Valley. In order for any school or organization to be successful, you have to have sustainability and you have to have consistency and leadership. So my plan is to be here for the long haul.

Do you have any specific goals for what you want to accomplish?

I'm completely in support of the current vision of the district and the trajectory we're on programmatically …. There's been a lot of hard work done in the last few years. And now it's time to operationalize some of those plans and really start to execute some of the changes here.

Another thing I'd add to that is I'd like to work in the district just on increasing the number of authentic, real-world work experiences we have for students in the district that support all of our students, regardless of what pathway in life they're taking ….