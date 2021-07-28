A portion of Hellers Church Road in Upper Leacock Township will be closed this weekend as crews with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation perform road work, according to PennDOT.

Hellers Church Road will be closed at the intersection with Route 23 (Main Street), according to PennDOT.

Crews will be working at the intersection from 6 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday, August 2, PennDOT said.

Crews will excavate and pave the intersection, and a detour will be in place along Route 772, Horseshoe Road and Hellers Church Road, the press release said.

The road work is weather permitting, PennDOT said. This is at least the second time PennDOT announced the road work after being delayed earlier in the month.

It’s part of a $4.7 million PennDOT project to fully reconstruct and widen Route 23 to make way for a center-turn lane, according to PennDOT. The contract also includes installing new drainage infrastructure, sidewalk and a new traffic signal.

More information on state road projects in the area can be found at www.penndot.gov/D8Results.