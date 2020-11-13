A portion of Route 741 in East Hempfield Township will be closed Monday and Tuesday for roadwork on a railroad crossing.

The road will be closed between Route 23 and Route 30 Monday and Tuesday so that a contractor can replace a crossing just north of Route 23, according to the township's Facebook page.

Detour is as follows: Northbound Route 741 traffic should follow the signed detour using Route 23, Chestnut Street, Route 222, Harrisburg Pike (Route 4020) and Route 30. Southbound Route 741 traffic should follow the signed detour using Route 30, Harrisburg Pike, Walnut Street and Route 23.

