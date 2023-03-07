Poppy the groundhog, the nearly toothless prognosticator from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, has died.

Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation posted on social media Tuesday that Poppy began experiencing pain in her abdomen in late February right before the organization attended the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Annual Symposium in Wilmington, Delaware.

Betsy Shank, Acorn Acre's founder, executive director and rehabilitator as well as Poppy's handler, took her to a vet who determined she had a large mass at the beginning of her large intestine and weaving through her body.

Poppy was euthanized on Friday, Feb. 28, one month before her fourth birthday.

"The entire Acorn Team is shattered," the post reads. "Poppy was such a bright spot in this world."

A family found Poppy alone in Conestoga when she was just a 4-week-old pup. Poppy was known as "Lancaster's most famous woodchuck" and had appeared on a Super Bowl commercial with Bill Murray in 2020 and was in the running to be named America's Favorite Pet in 2022. This year on Groundhog Day, Poppy predicted a longer winter.

