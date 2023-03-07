Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation posted on social media Tuesday that Poppy began experiencing pain in her abdomen in late February right before the organization attended the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Annual Symposium in Wilmington, Delaware.
Betsy Shank, Acorn Acre's founder, executive director and rehabilitator as well as Poppy's handler, took her to a vet who determined she had a large mass at the beginning of her large intestine and weaving through her body.
Poppy was euthanized on Friday, Feb. 28, one month before her fourth birthday.
"The entire Acorn Team is shattered," the post reads. "Poppy was such a bright spot in this world."
A family found Poppy alone in Conestoga when she was just a 4-week-old pup.
Elliott, the new groundhog at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, left, munches on a banana after choosing the Chiefs as the Super Bowl winner, while Poppy eats from the bowl of treats choosing the Eagles in the big game, during a Groundhog Day event inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Elliott, left, eats from the bowl on the side of the cage marked for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Poppy eats from the Philadelphia Eagles side, making their Super Bowl predictions, during the Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Poppy, left, eats from the bowl on the Eagles’ side of the cage, while Elliott eats from the Chiefs’ side, making their predictions for this year’s Super Bowl, during the Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Betsy Shank, founder and executive director, of Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, holds Poppy before Poppy’s Groundhog Day prediction, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Cierra Noetzel, member of the board of directors at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, holds Elliott inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Elliott is the newest groundhog at Acorn Acres.
Betsy Shank, founder and executive director of Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, left, holds Poppy while Cierra Noetzel, member of the board of directors at Acorn Acres, holds Elliott, before the groundhogs make their Super Bowl prognostication, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Elliott, left, eats a piece of banana from the Chiefs’ side of the cage, while poppy eats from the Eagles’ side, making their Super Bowl predictions, during a Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Elliott, the new groundhog at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, left, munches on a banana after choosing the Chiefs as the Super Bowl winner, while Poppy eats from the bowl of treats choosing the Eagles in the big game, during a Groundhog Day event inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Elliott, left, eats from the bowl on the side of the cage marked for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Poppy eats from the Philadelphia Eagles side, making their Super Bowl predictions, during the Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Poppy, left, eats from the bowl on the Eagles’ side of the cage, while Elliott eats from the Chiefs’ side, making their predictions for this year’s Super Bowl, during the Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Betsy Shank, founder and executive director, of Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, holds Poppy before Poppy’s Groundhog Day prediction, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Cierra Noetzel, member of the board of directors at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, holds Elliott inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Elliott is the newest groundhog at Acorn Acres.
Betsy Shank, founder and executive director of Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, left, holds Poppy while Cierra Noetzel, member of the board of directors at Acorn Acres, holds Elliott, before the groundhogs make their Super Bowl prognostication, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Elliott, left, eats a piece of banana from the Chiefs’ side of the cage, while poppy eats from the Eagles’ side, making their Super Bowl predictions, during a Groundhog Day event, inside Hempfield Apothetique, 100 W. Walnut St., in Lancaster city, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.