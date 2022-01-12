Lancaster County residents most sensitive to poor air quality are being urged to limit outdoor activities Thursday, with forecasts predicting worse-than-normal particulate pollution levels here and in several other southcentral and southeastern counties.

That’s according to a warning from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which announced a “code orange” air quality alert for Thursday, meaning conditions could become unhealthy for at-risk residents.

“Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities,” the warning reads.

In addition to Lancaster, counties named in the alert included Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.

The likely spike in airborne particulate matter is predicted due to favorable weather conditions — stagnant, cold air trapped close to the ground coupled with little wind, according to the warning.

To keep from exacerbating the problem, local residents are being asked to reduce or eliminate the use of fireplaces and wood stoves; avoid burning leaves and trash; and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment, DEP officials said.