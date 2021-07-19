Air pollution concentrations in Lancaster County may become unhealthy for certain sensitive groups today as smoke from the Canadian Wildfires passes through the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

"Wildfire smoke from Canada will make the sky hazy for the next few days," the National Weather Service in State College said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

There were 291 active wildfires Tuesday morning, according to the British Columbia wildfire dashboard. A majority of the fires are suspected to be started by lightning.

Children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases may be at an increased risk of air pollution exposure Tuesday, DEP said in a Code Orange Air Quality Alert that was issued across the Susquehanna Valley.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity and outdoor exercise, DEP said.

The air quality alert was also issued in Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.

Today will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees, according to NWS. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.