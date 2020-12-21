Poor air quality forecasted today in Lancaster County could pose a risk to the young, elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory issues.

That’s according to a warning from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which has announced that today’s air quality is likely to be code orange or worse.

“Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people,” according to DEP officials, who cited federal standards. “Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.”

According to the warning, the young, elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory issues should limit time spent outdoors.

Additionally, those who live and work in the impacted area should refrain from using fireplaces or wood-burning stoves, avoid burning trash or leaves and cease the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, officials said.

The warning was issued for southern Pennsylvania, also including many counties surrounding Lancaster County.

A similar warning was issued Sunday.