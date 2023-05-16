Today is primary day, when Lancaster County’s registered Democrats and Republicans can head to their polling places to cast a ballot. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Partisan voters are selecting candidates for school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices, including commissioner and clerk of courts. Also on the ballot are candidates for the county and state courts. Winners advance to the November general election.

Thirteen of the county’s 19 magisterial district judge seats are up for grabs. Of those, seven have more than one candidate running for a single partisan slot on the fall ballot.

Lancaster city voters will have to decide whether they want to look into crafting a home rule charter as a means to keep the city solvent, and they also will choose nine candidates for a potential home rule study commission.

The home rule question is the only ballot question in the county, and there are no statewide ballot questions. This means only independent and third-party voters who live in Lancaster city are eligible to vote today.

Nonpartisan voters make up about 16% of the county’s 343,326 registered voters.

Municipal elections occur every other year and tend to generate less enthusiasm than state and federal elections, but the last municipal election in 2021 drew 28% of registered Lancaster County voters — about as many voters as the previous two municipal elections combined.

Enthusiasm for local politics remains high, especially at the school board level. Ten of the county’s 17 school districts feature contested primaries, and in many of those races, the fields are crowded.

For more information about today’s contests, including in-depth stories about local races, go to LancasterOnline.com/election.

Mail-in ballots

According to county elections chief Christa Miller, 22,076 mail-in ballots were sent to voters for today’s primary. As of 11 a.m. Monday, 15,553 were returned, including 750 ballots that contain a printing error.

The original ballot mailed to voters contained an error directing voters to choose one candidate for state Superior Court judge instead of two, forcing election officials to void the faulty ballots and send out replacements.

The elections office was able to reclaim all but about 3,400 faulty ballots.

All voters who requested a mail-in ballot received a corrected replacement ballot, regardless of whether they received the initial flawed ballot. All of the corrected ballots have “REPLACE-MENT” printed in red above their home address.

Anyone who uses the initial faulty ballot without sending in the replacement will have their votes counted. If a voter marks one choice for Superior Court judge, it will be counted. If a voter marks two choices despite the erroneous instruction to select just one, both will be counted.

It is too late to return mail-in ballots by mail, but they can be dropped off until 8 p.m. tonight at the county elections office, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in downtown Lancaster.

If you take your mail-in ballot to the elections office in person, an election worker will check that you’ve signed and dated your voter declaration on the outer envelope.

Voters may drop off only their own ballot, not the ballots of friends or family.

First-time voters

If you are voting in person in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification: a Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card, an ID issued by the federal government or any state agency, a U.S. passport, or a student or employee ID.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo that includes your name and address. Approved forms of nonphoto ID include: a confirmation issued by the county voter registration office, a nonphoto ID issued by the federal government or any state agency, a firearms permit, a government check or a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.

Frequently asked questions

Where do I vote?

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on Find Your Polling Place. Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you directions.

What if I have a problem voting?

If you have problems at your polling place, call the county elections office at 717-299-8293.

To report a voting problem to LNP | LancasterOnline, call 717-291-8622, email news@lnpnews. com, or report it via Twitter or Facebook using #LancasterVotes.

Where can I find results?

Check LancasterOnline.com/election after 8 p.m. for the latest results in all races on the ballot in Lancaster County.