Pollen dust on the hood of a car off Louise Avenue Wednesday May 9, 2018.

The tree pollen responsible for many spring allergies hit "very high" levels today for the first time this year in central Pennsylvania.

That's according to the tracking station at Allergy & Asthma Consultants Inc. in York, which is the closest to Lancaster County.

The tracker shows a tree pollen count of 1,930. Through April, levels were generally moderate (15-89) or on the low end of the high range (90-1,499). 

Season-high counts here generally fall between 2,000 and 4,000, the station's certified pollen counter told LNP last year.

However, on May 8, 2018, the station recorded a tree pollen count of 9,229.

The tracker also shows a grass pollen count of 28, which is in the high range.

