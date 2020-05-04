The tree pollen responsible for many spring allergies hit "very high" levels today for the first time this year in central Pennsylvania.

That's according to the tracking station at Allergy & Asthma Consultants Inc. in York, which is the closest to Lancaster County.

The tracker shows a tree pollen count of 1,930. Through April, levels were generally moderate (15-89) or on the low end of the high range (90-1,499).

Season-high counts here generally fall between 2,000 and 4,000, the station's certified pollen counter told LNP last year.

However, on May 8, 2018, the station recorded a tree pollen count of 9,229.

The tracker also shows a grass pollen count of 28, which is in the high range.