People who come to live or work in downtown Lancaster soon find out there are many places to buy coffee.

With big companies such as Cargas and Woodstream moving recently to downtown Lancaster, coffee shops have a new chance to create loyal, repeat customers.

A recent LNP | LancasterOnline survey of Cargas’ and Woodstream’s combined 300 employees found some reasons for locally owned shops to be optimistic amid new competition from Starbucks.

The survey garnered 135 responses, and, of the employees who said they buy coffee in downtown Lancaster most days, 85% said they prefer to visit an independently owned shop. That percentage held true not only for Woodstream employees but also for Cargas employees who work directly above Starbucks.

In addition, 58% of the survey respondents who said they buy coffee in downtown Lancaster identified “supporting local business” as a factor in their choice. Only taste (86%) and convenience (78%) ranked higher among the factors, which also included loyalty, price, staff/service and variety of drinks.

Bryan Planz, a 26-year-old account manager at Cargas, said he prefers locally owned shops, saying he often stops by Cafe One Eight since he lives on West Orange Street and walks right by it on his way in to work. In the middle of the day, though, he’s just as likely to visit Starbucks.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It is very convenient since it is just down the elevator,” he said.

The LNP | LancasterOnline survey offered support for the notion that local shops don’t need to fear Starbucks. But it did identify a possible threat to locally owned shops: free coffee at work.

Cargas and Woodstream both offer free coffee for their employees and 43 of 135 survey respondents said they typically take advantage of that, compared to 42 who buy coffee in downtown Lancaster. Twenty-nine said they make it at home.