As the holiday season rapidly approaches, the postal system will be leaned on heavily as people await gifts shipped them to.

But what if deliveries arrive late, or not at all?

Several residents of zip codes in Lancaster city area have reported problems to LNP | LancasterOnline regarding their mail delivery. While the postal service declined to address any specific situations or specific ZIP codes, a spokesperson did say it was struggling to maintain the staffing needed to handle the load during the busiest time of the year.

We want to know -- have you had issues with your mail delivery lately? Vote in our poll below.