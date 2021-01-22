The shelves and cases in Tom Weimann's gun shop are typically filled with firearms and ammo.

But that’s not been true lately, he said

“They are not totally bare, but they are as thin as they’ve ever been,” said Weimann, who operates Backwoods Outfitters in West Hempfield Township.

The product shortage isn’t his fault. It’s driven by consumer demand that began spiking last spring, drastically outstripping supply. In Weimann’s mind, there is a clear reason -- customers’ growing interest in personal protection.

“People are scared,” he said, recalling conversations with customers who cited the ongoing pandemic, widespread protest against law enforcement practices and fear and anger over the 2020 election results.

Taken together, those concerns were good for business, Weimann said. In 2020, his 26-year-old gun shop saw twice as much business as in a normal year.

“We could have quadrupled our sales if we had a steady supply,” he said, disappointed that picked-over inventory meant he sometimes had to turn people away.

Other Lancaster County gun shop owners reported similar rushes at different points throughout 2020. Recorded background checks also are an indicator that sales were up across Pennsylvania, according to state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski. The last two quarters of 2020 were the busiest since the Pennsylvania Instant Check System was created in 1998, state police officials announced this month.

The number of firearms-related background checks completed in 2020 was about 53% higher than those completed in 2019, figures show. A month-by-month breakdown showed that more background checks were completed in every individual month in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Knowing exactly how many guns were sold locally or across the state is nearly impossible. That’s because Pennsylvania law requires background checks only for any sale of a handgun or when certified firearms dealers sell long guns (e.g. rifles and shotguns). No background check is required if a long gun is resold by its owner.

Fear factors

Background check data shows that 2020’s biggest spike in sales in Pennsylvania came in June and July with respective increases of about 147% and 125%.

Those were the months that followed the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis. While protests across the country and in Lancaster were mostly peaceful, media and politicians’ focus on riots in a few cities drove widespread interest in personal protection.

Some patrons openly voiced related concerns at The Gun Pantry LLC in Manheim Township, according to owner Michael LaSalvia, who said those fears clearly increased customer traffic.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “There were many days where our shelves were literally bare.”

He said concerns about the COVID-19 virus also boosted sales, as the economic ripple effects of lockdowns and panic buying in the early spring fed fears of civil unrest. Home- and personal-defense weapons, specifically shotguns and pistols, were the biggest sellers at that point, he said.

Record sales came as both long-time gun enthusiasts and a “tremendous number of first-time buyers” shopped for firearms, according to Weimann of Backwoods Outfitters.

Across the country, it’s estimated that nearly 5 million people purchased a gun for the first time in 2020, according to officials at the Firearm Industry Trade Association. They arrived at that number after conducting an unscientific survey of firearms retailers, who reported that about 40 percent of 2020 customers were first-time gun buyers.

Lancaster-area resident Kristin Soforic, 51, was among those first-timers when she bought a .22-caliber pistol in November. The purchase was made with home defense in mind, she said, doubting that her physical strength would be enough to keep her safe in a struggle.

“I don’t think I could fight off something or someone that had more strength than I do,” she said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable.”

That discomfort is a new feeling, Soforic said. It’s one that’s been building since the summer protests in the wake of Floyd’s killing prompted cries of “defund the police” and especially after protesting gave way to rioting in downtown Lancaster following the fatal city police shooting of a knife-wielding man in September.

Soforic noted her home’s close proximity to the city.

Though her husband is a gun owner, Soforic said she never much liked firearms, stipulating that they had to be safely locked away.

“I didn’t grow up with them. I was not comfortable with them.” she said.

But the events of 2020 inspired fear, she admitted.

“If somebody were to come and get into our home what am I going to do?,” Soforic said, guessing she’s not alone. “I think a lot more people feel the way I do.”

Supply and demand

The surge in demand has also put a strain on wholesalers and manufacturers, limiting items available for distribution to retailers. And in response, many retailers have had to implement per-customer limits, especially on popular types of ammunition.

Limited availability has even led to rumors and conspiracy theories, including about products being diverted to secret storage warehouses instead of retail shelves. They’re rumors that Jason Vanderbrink worked to dispel as president of Minnesota-based Federal Ammunition, one of the nation’s largest ammunition manufacturers.

"I am tired of all of the hate mail. I’m tired of people showing up at our factories. I’m tired of reading the misinformation out on the internet. … It gets really old,” he said in a video message last month before offering assurances. “We are indeed making ammunition. We indeed are shipping ammunition.”

LaSalvia said he guesses the market will begin to normalize over the course of 2021. But that’s only if there isn’t another large-scale crisis.

“By the time we see it on the news, it’s already too late,” he said. “There are already people buying out the stock. People are stocking up on whatever they can."

Back in April, Tarkowski, the state police spokesman, spoke historically, pointing out that it’s common for gun sales to increase during times of crisis. For example, the same was true after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Weimann guesses high demand will continue through the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, with gun enthusiasts citing the new president’s plan for ending the country's “gun violence epidemic.” It’s a plan seen by many as a way to ban some types of firearms and accessories.

LaSavia said he’s seen customers shifting their interests to semiautomatic rifles and related items as the conversation has turned to the potential for a Biden-led campaign against those weapons.

“Over the year you could see a shift in what's being bought,” LaSalvia said.