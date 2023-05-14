Elizabethtown Area school board President Terry Seiders has received death threats and warnings that his house would be burned down. One caller even threatened to kill his dog.

“You can respond to that one of two ways: You can freak out, or you can try to understand where people are coming from,” Seiders said. “But I did upgrade my security system. I did take some of it seriously, and I wasn’t going to let it get to me.”

Yet as school board meetings in this northwestern Lancaster County community began to be dominated by highly politicized cultural issues, Seiders decided to call it quits after more than 17 years on the board.

“Make no doubt, I believe that the community would have supported me. … I would have still won,” Seiders said. “But I don’t know whether I had the energy to fight that battle for four more years.”

Debate at school board meetings over a slew of controversial topics began with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with parents initially objecting to masking mandates. That debate spread to fights over whether to allow transgender athletes to play on sports teams aligning with their gender identity and the policing of content in school libraries.

Regular meetings of the county’s 17 nine-member school boards have become more of a time commitment as residents line up to make comments. A 7 p.m. meeting of the Hempfield school board on May 9, when the board discussed a controversial policy to remove books containing sexual themes, ended five minutes shy of 1 a.m.

Come Tuesday’s primary, voters will see a lot of new faces running for school board, and some boards are liable to change drastically after the November general election, as incumbents like Seiders bow out rather than commit more of their time to increasingly polarized, often unfriendly school board meetings.

In fact, only one of the five Elizabethtown school board directors up for reelection this year decided to run again. Added together, Seiders says, that’s more than 53 years of institutional knowledge lost.

And Elizabethtown isn’t the only district losing veteran board members. Hempfield School District board member Jim Maurer considered running for another term after more than 13 years on the board, but he ultimately decided he’d turn over the spot to someone new.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and the atmosphere within our school board is very different than it was just two years ago,” Maurer said. “In many instances, I’m like a lone ranger in terms of my views. … Maybe it is time for more new people to try and come on to the board. I'm getting tired — getting tired of fighting all the time.”

Maurer and Seiders took some time to reflect on their extended tenures as school board directors and how the atmosphere around school boards has transformed in the last few years.

‘Politics and religion’

The two directors lament what they see as school boards shifting from a focus on education to a desire to infuse personal ideologies into public schools.

“The reason I’m not running is because people are coming to our meetings, elected to our boards, who want to implement religion and politics into it,” Seiders said.

What began as discussions about COVID-19 protocols, he said, degenerated into something far less civil. “People on the school board decided that they were going to implement their moral values in the school district. It’s all about their moral viewpoint and, quite honestly, the hell with everybody else’s. It’s their way or no way.”

In 2005, Seiders ran for a position on the school board with one purpose: to update the district’s athletics facilities. His daughter was a three-sport athlete during her time at Elizabethtown High School. Back then, Seiders advocated for the new Jane Hoover Stadium, and today he’s leading the initiative to install turf on the Thomspon football field.

But that’s not why he’s spent 17 years on the board. After serving his first six months on the board, he said he realized every single student needs an advocate, and it changed his perspective on the position.

When Maurer began his tenure on the Hempfield board, he said he wanted to give back to the community with the skills he had acquired over the years. He served on several corporate boards and was president of the Hempfield Youth Association board. With his background in finance, he felt he could help by chairing the board’s finance committee.

“The atmosphere when I came on the school board was — and I believe this very strongly — that it was not a politically charged position,” Maurer said. “In most recent years, specifically our Republican Party has developed certain agendas that they intend to have filled … and it was not that way previously.”

To Maurer, being on the school board requires independence and objective thinking, to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students and in support of the administration. “I believe it’s important to always make your decisions following what we would consider the golden rule. You always have to treat people with dignity and respect. … I believe in equality, and equity, and opportunity for everyone. That’s what we’re here to facilitate.”

Too independent

Seiders and Maurer are Republicans, but they have been told by some members of their party that they are not Republican enough.

Maurer said members of the county Republican Party sent him a clear message: that he “didn’t deserve to be a Republican for the views that I’m taking and for my independence and lack of support for their specific initiatives.”

Seiders stressed that a board’s mission is to educate students.

In Elizabethtown and Hempfield, some parents have called for books to be removed from school libraries for content they deem sexually explicit. Seiders voted no to banning the Jesse Andrews novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the Elizabethtown high school library in 2022, and on Tuesday Maurer voted against advancing new policies that would give the Hempfield school board the power to remove books with “sexually explicit” content from the district’s libraries.

Banning books, Seiders said, is not educating students. “I mean, we’re trying to teach children to be prepared for a global community. When we talk about LGBTQ students — they’re in a global community. It’s like not having discussions with children about drugs and alcohol and then sending them to college and wondering why they got drunk.”

Hempfield and Elizabethtown each have an opt-out policy, which allows parents to restrict certain books and materials for their children. Seiders said only about 40 of the 1,800 students in the district’s middle and high schools have been opted out of specific content this year.

“Parents need to have a right, but they also need to understand what public education is, and I’m not sure that today we have that understanding of that civility to be able to have that conversation,” Seiders said. “Is it possible? Sure, if we can get politics and religion out of education.”

Maurer specifically called out Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit aligned with far-right media and causes that is active in Lancaster, York, Dauphin, Chester and Berks counties. The group’s self-described mission is “unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”

Maurer said the group has created an atmosphere where Individuals now feel they have a responsibility to insert their viewpoints into the day-to-day operations of schools.

The road home

Lately, after a school board meeting on a Tuesday night, Seiders said he sometimes takes the long way home to give himself a little more time to process what happened there. He doesn’t want to take it home with him.

When he finally walks in the door, whether it be at 9 p.m. or midnight, his wife knows how to read him and exactly what he might need – maybe a calming cup of tea or to simply go to sleep without talking about it.

In all his time on the school board, she’s never been to a meeting.

“I wouldn’t want her to see what goes on at a school board meeting, but I’ve been blessed with having a wife who’s extremely understanding,” Seiders said.

Unlike Seiders, Maurer hasn’t had threats made on his life, but he said his wife always makes sure the garage door is closed and their security system is armed.

Meetings have been confrontational for Maurer, with parents in the audience staring him down and pointing fingers at him. At one point, some board members were concerned about walking out to their cars alone.

“I wasn’t concerned about going out to my car, generally speaking. I’d be a liar if I said it didn’t cross my mind once or twice,” Maurer said. “But I’m not afraid, and I wasn’t intimidated to that extent, thankfully. But it made me concerned for my family – specifically my wife.”

Neither Maurer nor Seiders will be on the ballot Tuesday. And come November, their schedules will open up and they’ll have more time to spend with their families.

Both hope to end their board tenures on a positive note.

“I don’t want to leave a message of bitterness and anger,” Maurer said. “I want to leave a message of positivity, objectiveness and putting our kids first.”