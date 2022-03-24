Police are warning county residents of a scam claiming to need gift cards to resolve a warrant.

The phone number that shows up on caller ID appears to be the real phone number for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and scammers are using the real names of police officers in the county, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release.

The caller tells people there is a warrant for their arrest and they can avoid going to jail by purchasing gift cards totaling $1,000 or more, police said.

The sheriff's department and police do not ask for money or gift cards and do not call those who have a warrant for their arrest.

If you're contacted by a scammer, police advise you should just hang up.