Police are warning motorists of icy road conditions Wednesday morning after dozens of crashes have been reported.

As of 7:30 a.m., 25 traffic incidents have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Multiple first responders warned colleagues of extremely icy roads when arriving on the scene of some crashes.

"It's a sheet of ice," one emergency responder said to dispatchers as they arrived on the scene of a crash in Salisbury Township.

The northern part of the county seemed to have the most traffic troubles Wednesday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said officers responded to more than eight crashes from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

While most of the crashes had minor injuries, some incidents were more serious, with overturned vehicles and cars off the road.

Minor injuries have been reported at multiple crashes.